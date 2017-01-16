HIGHLIGHTS: Jokic and Mudiay post career marks in win over Orlando

The Denver Nuggets are starting to realize that when they share the basketball and play perimeter defense, good things happen. Denver ran away with their second consecutive victory courtesy of excellent 3-point defense and a pass-first offensive mentality, defeating the Orlando Magic 125-112 at Pepsi Center on Monday afternoon.

The Nuggets used the early start on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to an early 11-point lead in the first quarter and Nikola Jokic and Emmanuel Mudiay rode the momentum to career highs. For Jokic, his 30 points were a NBA best, which he paired with 11 rebounds – a game high. Mudiay, meanwhile, dished out 13 assists to set a career mark as well. He scored 18 points in the win. Kenneth Faried had 20 points in a starting role, as well.

Defensively, Denver held the Magic to 33.3. percent shooting from 3-point range on 25 attempts. The Nuggets did so without one of their primary perimeter defenders, Gary Harris, who left the game in the first quarter with a right ankle sprain. X-rays were negative, but he is unlikely to play tomorrow in Los Angeles.

The Nuggets will try and make it three in a row on short rest as they face the Lakers Tuesday in a late tipoff.