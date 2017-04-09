HIGHLIGHTS: Jon Gray, bullpen outduel Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Jon Gray pitched 5.1 solid innings for the Colorado Rockies in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Coors Field. Clayton Kershaw also pitched 5.1 stellar innings, but it was what happened after that point that handed the three-time Cy Young Award winner his first loss in 2017 that made the difference.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and the game tied at one, Kershaw allowed back-to-back home runs for the first time in his major-league career. Mark Reynolds scored Nolan Arenado when he drove a 91-MPH slider over the fence in left-center. (Arenado gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo shot to center.) Three pitches later, Gerardo Parra sent a 92-MPH fastball over the center field wall to extend Colorado’s lead to 4-1. Reynolds’ home run ties him for the major league lead with three.

Gray was not his dominant self in the victory, striking out just one and walking three, but he was effective enough against the potent Dodgers lineup. He allowed four hits and just one run, a home run to Andrew Toles, in his second no-decision of the year. Mike Dunn earned the win after closing out the sixth inning for Gray. Adam Ottavino and Jake McGee each eared a hold, pitching one inning apiece. McGee surrendered one run one two hits. Greg Holland earned his MLB-leading fourth save of the young season, striking out two Dodgers in the ninth.

The win earns the Rockies a series victory after defeating Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday in the home opener. The game was Colorado’s second sellout in as many games, the first time the first two games of the season were sold out since 1998 according to the team. Tyler Anderson will be on the mound for Colorado as they go for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. MDT.