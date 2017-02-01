HIGHLIGHTS: Late-emerging local product Jalen Sami signs with Buffs

Although it’s only been around nine years, Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs has slowly developed their football program into a Class 4A contender. One of the biggest contributors to their recent success was senior Jalen Sami. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive lineman will continue his football career with the University of Colorado, signing with the Buffaloes Wednesday morning.

Sami dominated his senior season, posting 55.5 tackles, 15.5 of which were for a loss, 4.5 sacks, as well as blocking a punt and three field goals. Sami will potentially have a chance to play early on in his Buff career, as the team is in need of defensive tackles.

Check out some of Sami’s highlights in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.