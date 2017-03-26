HIGHLIGHTS: Latest loss to Edmonton puts Avalanche in rare company

With their second loss to the Edmonton Oilers in as many games, the Colorado Avalanche joined the Buffalo Sabres of 2013-14 as the only teams in the shootout era to post at least 51 regulation losses in the NHL. At 20-51-3 and with eight games remaining on the schedule, Colorado is on track to surpass Buffalo for the worst record and points total in the shootout era.

Colorado’s league-worst defense allowed four goals in the loss, making for a total of 11 conceded to Edmonton over their past two meetings. Benoit Pouliot and Leon Draisaitl scored goals for the Oilers sandwiched around a Sven Andrighetto goal to give Edmonton a 2-1 advantage after one period. The two sides skated a clean second period before penalties got the best of Colorado in the third. Drake Caggiula and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored power play goals to assure Colorado’s record-tying loss.

Buffalo finished the 2013-14 campaign with a record of 21-51-10, to date the worst record since the league moved to the shootout format. Colorado has already equaled the number of regulation losses, and with only three overtime losses and 20 wins, Colorado’s 43 points are nine shy of Buffalo’s mark of 52. With games against Calgary, Washington, St. Louis (two), Chicago, Dallas and Minnesota (two) – all playoff teams minus Dallas – still on the schedule, the Avs appear likely to establish a new low for points earned in the shootout era.

Colorado remains in Western Canada on Monday to face Calgary before returning to Pepsi Center for a two-game homestand on Wednesday and Friday.