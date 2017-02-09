HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets can’t cool Hawks’ hot start

After surrendering just 87 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the Denver Nuggets gave up 72 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday… in the first half. Atlanta shot 54.9 percent from the field in the first two quarters en route to a 117-106 victory.

Seven different Hawks scored in double-digits, including all five starters, led by Dennis Schroder who tied Denver’s Wilson Chandler with a game-high 24. Schroder added 10 assists while Dwight Howard had 11 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double as well. Nikola Jokic logged 34 minutes, posting 18 points and 15 boards for his 20th double-double of the season.

Kenneth Faried returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday’s game to attend to a personal matter, but rolled an ankle in the second quarter and would not return to the game. Denver was again without Danilo Gallinari (groin) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back). Through Feb. 5 (50 games played) the Nuggets ranked 14th in the league with 82 games lost to injury, according to Man Games Lost (paywall). Atlanta ranked 11th with 93 (51 games played).

Denver continues its East Coast road trip on Friday and Saturday with a back-to-back against the Knicks and the Cavaliers. New York lost at home on Wednesday night while Cleveland has won four straight.