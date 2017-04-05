HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets keep playoff hopes alive with win in New Orleans

A Denver Nuggets win over the New Orleans Pelicans and a Portland Trail Blazers loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night has left the playoff window cracked for Denver. The loss eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention, leaving only Denver and Portland eligible for the eighth spot in the West. Trailing now by a half-game and the tie-breaker, Denver needs to keep winning to keep any realistic playoff hopes alive.

Denver climbed out of a six-point halftime hole to earn the 134-131 victory. All but one Nugget who saw the floor Tuesday scored in double-figures, led by 28 points from Danilo Gallinari. Kenneth Faried played only 10 minutes and didn’t score a point when his back injury flared up and caused him to leave the game. Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Gary Harris scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Anthony Davis (41) and DeMarcus Cousins (30) combined for 71 points for New Orleans. Cousins had a game-high 14 rebounds. Despite blowing the halftime lead, the Pelicans kept it a close game in part because Denver struggled from the free-throw line. Denver shot 15-of-21 from the stripe in the victory.

Winners of two games in a row, Denver effectively needs to win out and hope Portland drops at least two games in order to have a shot at the playoffs. The Trail Blazers have a four-game homestand to close the season. Denver has five games remaining, including Wednesday night in Houston. After a pair of games in Denver on Friday and Sunday, the Nuggets close the season with a back-to-back in Dallas and Oklahoma City next Tuesday and Wednesday.