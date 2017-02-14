HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets splash their way past Warriors, 132-110

Steph Curry was ice cold without his “Splash Bro.” on Monday night at Pepsi Center while the Nuggets set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a 132-110 victory over the Warriors.

Denver shot 60 percent from beyond the arc, setting a new franchise record with 24 3-pointers in the game, which also tied an NBA record. Their 16 in the first half also tied an NBA record. Among the starters, Will Barton and Gary harris each connected on four, Jameer Nelson had five and Juancho Hernangomez had six. The bench added five. Curry and the Warriors, the No. 3-ranked 3-point shooting team in the NBA, shot just 25 percent from distance on the night. Curry was a mere 1-for-11 from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson, who has a .418 3-point percentage this year, was held out of the game due to a right heel injury. The Warriors were also without Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) and Shaun Livingston (family). But Denver was shorthanded as well, playing without Emmanuel Mudiay (back), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Wilson Chandler (illness). Their new acquisition, Mason Plumlee, was also unavailable.

Still, the Nuggets were impressive in the victory. Nikola Jokic recorded his second career triple-double and a career high 21 rebounds and 12 assists. Barton and Hernangomez also chipped in 10 rebounds apiece for double-doubles. In total, Denver pulled down 52 boards on the night. The rookie Hernangomez set career highs in points (27), rebounds (10), 3-pointers (six) and minutes (42).

The Nuggets have another tough task on their hands Wednesday before heading into the All-Star break. The young and hungry Timberwolves are at Pepsi Center before the break. Minnesota is just four games back of Denver for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.