HIGHLIGHTS: Pomona’s Jake Moretti could make an early impact for the Buffs

It’s rare that a prestigious program such as Ohio State loses a recruiting battle to the University of Colorado. Such was the case when former Pomona offensive tackle Jake Moretti decommitted from the Buckeyes last November and switched his pledge to the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Moretti, perhaps the best commit CU received this year, missed this past season with a torn ACL, but still had quite the impressive prep career. With offers from some of the best school in the country, Moretti was an Army All-American bowl nominee before the knee injury derailed his senior season. Moretti has already begun classes at CU, and should have a chance to make an early impact for the Buffs.

Check out some of Moretti’s highlights in the video above, courtesy of Buffs TV.