HIGHLIGHTS: Rantanen’s rocket wins it in OT to end latest skid

Mikko Rantanen ripped a slap shot past Cam Ward with under a minute remaining in overtime to deliver a 2-1 win for the Colorado Avalanche, ending a five-game losing streak and closing out a disappointing road trip on a high note.

Playing for the fifth time in seven games (all on the road), the Colorado Avalanche were winless on their road trip and carrying their fifth losing streak of at least five games into Carolina on Friday night. They mustered just 23 shots in a shutout loss the previous night in Buffalo, but responded with 37 against the Hurricanes including all three total shots on goal in the overtime.

Colorado had a power play to open the extra time after Justin Faulk was booked for tripping as time expired in regulation. Neither team was able to capitalize on the five man-advantages (three for Colorado) in the game, though. Ward and Colorado’s Calvin Pickard were both strong in net after allowing matching first period goals. Tyson Barrie scored his fourth of the year for Colorado, and Jeff Skinner tallied his 19th to even things for Carolina. Matt Duchene had an assist on the game-winning goal.

Colorado picked up win No. 16 on the season with the victory. They have limited time (26 games) to reach 30 wins, the club’s previous low mark in an 82 game season (2010-11), in order to avoid the worst season since moving to Colorado in 1995.