HIGHLIGHTS: Rockies drop series finale to Dodgers, 10-6

The Colorado Rockies blew a chance to sweep the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, on a day that saw wind gusts at Coors Field blow debris across the field and batted balls into unexpected places. The Dodgers scored six runs with two outs, including a two-run home run by Corey Seager home run, en route to a 10-6 victory.

After allowing just five runs over their last four games, command was a challenge for Rockies pitchers in the loss. Tyler Anderson tied a career high with five earned runs allowed and set a new career high with four walks to take the loss for Colorado. Four of the Dodgers’ 10 runs were scored by hitters issued a base on balls, three by Anderson and another by Jordan Lyles. Los Angeles recorded 15 hits in the game, three off the bat of Logan Forsythe. Kenta Maeda allowed four runs over five innings to earn the victory for Los Angeles.

Wind gusts of up to 38 miles per hour made things interesting throughout the game. Mark Reynolds made a pair of important outs on tricky infield fly balls early in the game. Concessions debris littered the field during a difficult seventh inning for Jordan Lyles. And the wind created a Joc Pederson base hit from what should have been a fly out to Charlie Blackmon in the ninth inning. Blackmon was one of the few highlights for Colorado in the loss; he was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Colorado (5-2) fell out of first place in the National League West with the loss and an Arizona Diamondbacks (6-1) win. Los Angeles (4-3) climbed one game above .500 with the victory. The Rockies keep things within the division for the next series when they host the San Diego Padres for three games starting Monday. Tyler Chatwood is scheduled to start the series opener for Colorado.