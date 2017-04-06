HIGHLIGHTS: Senzatela shines, Arenado delivers in opening series finale

Antonio Senzatela had never even pitched in a Triple-A game prior to his MLB debut on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the 22-year-old showed no sign of nerves in a nail-biting Rockies victory. Senzatela worked five scoreless innings in the series-clinching win, striking out six and walking three. Nolan Arenado homered in the top of the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie and send the Rockies home to Colorado tied atop the NL West with their next opponent, Los Angeles.

Senzatela was sparkling in his big-league debut, allowing just two hits over five innings. It was somewhat remarkable that Senzatela even made the major league roster, considering he pitched just five games at Double-A Hartford last season before his season was cut short by injury. He made up for lost time in a big way Thursday to guide Colorado to a third victory in the opening four-game series of the season.

Mark Reynolds staked Senzatela a 1-0 lead when he hit his second home run of the series, a leadoff shot off Chase Anderson in the third inning. That was the only damage Colorado would inflict on Anderson; the righty worked six innings and struck out four. Adam Ottavino surrendered the lead in the seventh inning, though. Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered to tie things up and Mike Dunn had to come on in relief of Ottavino after Manny Pina reached base. Dunn kept the Brewers off the scoreboard and eventually earned the win, despite allowing a walk and a hit in his 1.1 innings pitched. Greg Holland earned his third save of the year retiring the Brewers in order in the ninth.

The Rockies open the home portion of the 2017 campaign on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also 3-1 to start the season. Another rookie, Denver native Kyle Freeland, will be on the mound for Colorado. Freeland was the Rockies’ top draft choice in 2014. Freeland made 12 starts in Triple-A Albuquerque in 2016, compiling a 6-3 record and 3.91 ERA.