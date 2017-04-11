HIGHLIGHTS: Wil Myers hits for the cycle as Padres defeat Rockies

First baseman Wil Myers provided practically all the offense the San Diego Padres needed to defeat the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field Monday night. Myers completed hitting for the cycle with a leadoff triple off Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning. It was only the second cycle in Padres team history; the first was by Matt Kemp at Coors Field in 2015. Myers scored twice and drove in two runs in the game.

The 26-year-old Myers opened his big night with a single off Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood in the first inning. A double in the third put Myers well on track for the cycle. Chatwood pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, including a home run in the sixth inning by Myers. Chatwood struck out seven but walked three to take his second loss on the young season.

DJ LeMahieu was a bright spot for the Rockies, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk. It was only the second multi-hit game of the season for the reigning NL batting champion; he was 2-for-2 coming off the bench for Colorado in Sunday’s loss to the Dodgers. LeMahieu raised his average to .214 on the season, up from .087 entering the game against Los Angeles. Mark Reynolds hit his fourth home run of the season (tied for most in the NL) in the ninth inning, a two-run shot off Brandon Maurer.

The Rockies are now 2-2 at home on the season and 5-3 overall. Colorado and San Diego continue their three-game series on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Antonio Senzatela get the start for Bud Black. Jered Weaver is scheduled for the Padres.