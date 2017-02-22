History with Elway will likely prevent a Cutler reunion in Denver

For those envisioning a reunion between divisive quarterback Jay Cutler and the Denver Broncos, don’t hold your breath. According to Les Shapiro, as long as John Elway remains the head honcho at Dove Valley, Cutler returning to the orange and blue is nothing but a pipe dream.

Shapiro explained the checkered history between Cutler and Elway on Wednesday during Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro on Mile High Sports Radio. According to Shapiro, during Cutler’s last stint with the Broncos, the Denver coaching staff arranged for the two to meet, hoping that Elway could serve as a type of mentor for Cutler and help him to mature a bit.

“When Jay Cutler was a quarterback here, the coaching staff wanted him to get together with John Elway,” Shapiro said. “They knew that Jay needed a little mentoring, they knew that Jay needed a little growing up, they knew Jay needed some advice and counsel from somebody who had played his position in Denver. Who better than Elway?”

Things didn’t turn out the way the coaching staff had hoped.

“Those two guys did not get along. In fact, they really disliked each other,” Shapiro said. “Their personalities rubbed each other the wrong way.”

The NFL offseason is long, and sports heads often talk through absolutely every possibility when it comes to possible moves for their local teams. Suffice it to say that Shapiro has his doubts about Cutler’s return.

“John Elway would never bring Jay Cutler into the Broncos organization. [He] just doesn’t like him,” Shapiro said.

With Cutler seemingly out of the mix, the speculation will no doubt fall back onto Tony Romo, especially when oddsmakers recently gave the Broncos the best odds to have Romo on the roster at the start of the 2017 season.

Catch the full story, along with Shapiro’s take on the other big name quarterback being linked to the Broncos, in the podcast below.

