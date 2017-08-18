Hoffman and McMahon optioned, Oberg and Tauchman recalled

After a rocky start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies have optioned rookie right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque, along with several other moves.

The Rockies announced Friday that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg and outfielder Mike Tauchman and have optioned Hoffman and infielder Ryan McMahon to Triple-A.

Hoffman, has been with the Major League roster for four stints this season, including one recall as the 26th roster player. He is 6-5 with a 5.30 ERA (91.2 IP, 54 ER), 33 walks and 73 strikeouts in 17 games (16 starts) with the Rockies this season. On Thursday he allowed four runs, all on solo home runs, over 4.1 innings in a 10-4 loss to Atlanta.

The move should allow the rookie Hoffman to save some innings on his arm ahead of the Sept. 1 roster expansion.

Oberg, who made his first career Opening Day roster this season, will be marking his second stint on the Major League roster this season. He has gone 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA (42.2 IP, 28 ER), 18 walks and 40 strikeouts. His 49 relief appearances are tied (Adam Ottavino) for second-most on the club behind Mike Dunn. In his career with Colorado, he is 4-6 with two saves and a 5.39 ERA (127.0 IP, 76 ER), 60 walks and 104 strikeouts.

Tauchman, will be making his second appearance on the Major League roster this season. His contract was selected for the first time June 27 and made his Major League debut that night. The 26-year-old batted .222 (2-for-9) with one RBI and three walks across seven games (two starts) in his first stint with the Rockies. With Albuquerque this season, he is batting .332 (131-for-394) with 78 runs, 28 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs, 77 RBI, 38 walks and 16 stolen bases.

McMahon,22, had his contract selected from Albuquerque last Friday, Aug. 11, and made his Major League debut the following night at Miami. In four games (two starts at first base) with the Rockies, he batted .222 (2-for-9) with one run, one double, one RBI, two walks and one strikeout.