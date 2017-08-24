Holland gets redemption with 1-2-3 ninth to seal win in Kansas City

It wasn’t déjà vu all over again (as Yogi Berra might say) for Greg Holland, who took the mound in the ninth inning on Thursday for the second time in less than 24 hours with a one-run lead and a chance to beat his old team, the Kansas City Royals. Unlike Wednesday, Holland got the job done.

It was an important bounce-back save for Holland, who has suffered three blown saves and four losses in the month of August. On Thursday he earned his 36th save of the year, moving him within five of the Rockies single-season record.

Unlike Wednesday, when the Rockies climbed ahead multiple times only to see the Royals creep back, Colorado had to play from behind on Thursday. Kansas City jumped out front early when Whit Merrifield homered to left field to lead off the game. Rockies starter German Marquez allowed another two singles in the inning, but no further damage. Designated hitter Brandon Moss double the Royals’ advantage with a home run to lead off the second inning.

Marquez would settle down from there, scattering four additional hits and a pair of walks over his final five innings. His final line was 6.0 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 2 BB, 2K. Adam Ottavino (2-3, 5.23 ERA) picked up his second win of the season, pitching a clean seventh inning and striking out two.

Colorado took the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run Pat Valaika home run. It was redemption of sorts for Valaika, who started the game at first base. He missed an opportunity to produce earlier in the game, when he popped out to short with runners on second and third and none out in the sixth inning. (He also grounded out with the bases loaded in the ninth on Tuesday in a series-opening loss.) Raimel Tapia picked up Valaika that inning, though, singling in Gerardo Parra to put Colorado on the board.

Mike Dunn allowed a leadoff single in the eighth, then proceeded to strike out the next three hitters in order. Holland then retired the Royals in order in the ninth to shake off his rough outing Thursday night.

The Rockies next travel to Atlanta for three games with the Braves. It will be a rematch of Game 1 of last week’s series between the two teams at Coors Field as Chad Bettis (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (7-11, 5.02).