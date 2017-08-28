Ian Desmond’s return to the Rockies is good in a number of ways

The Colorado Rockies moved closer to full strength Monday afternoon, announcing that they had reinstated 1B/OF Ian Desmond from the disabled list.

Desmond has not played for the Rockies since the 25th of July due to a calf strain.

The 31-year-old’s first season in Colorado has not gone as smoothly as he had envisioned, as he’s missed over 40 games this season with injury.

Desmond is hitting .285 with five home runs, and 32 RBIs this season and will be joining a Rockies club that could use a boost.

The month of August has been a rollercoaster for the Rockies. As a team, Colorado has scored just 104 runs, ranking 24th in that category. Between the starting pitching and hitting, the Rockies have struggled to find consistency on all sides and because of that, their Wild Card lead has taken a dip.

Three teams – Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Miami – all sit within six games of Colorado for a Wild Card spot. The Rockies have some breathing room, but they need to sharpen up if they want to solidify a postseason berth this season.

Desmond’s return could give the Rockies the lift they are looking for heading into the homestretch of the season.

“Ian’s a big part of our team,” Manager Bud Black said ahead of his team’s game against the Detroit Tigers Monday. “When he’s active, I think we are getting closer to having our best group of 25 players.”

The calf has been an issue all season for Desmond, so the Rockies were extra cautious this time around with him.

Sidelined for more than a month, Black quoted Desmond, saying he feels good and is ready to come back and contribute for Colorado.

With the schedule beginning to narrow, the Rockies will need all hands on deck for their postseason push. Desmond’s blend of plus playing ability and proven winning experience makes his return all the more important.

“His completeness as a player – offensive, defensive, base running, talking the game – it shows up in a game,” Black said. “It’s good to have him back. He’s proven to be a couple-time All-Star player with a skill set that helps teams win. I’ve always viewed Ian as a winning type player.”

With pressure starting to pile on Colorado, the return of Desmond will give the Rockies a much needed veteran presence in addition to a plus bat and defender in the field.

“He brings an element of leadership, veteran presence, intensity,” Black said. “Good on the field, good in the dugout, good in the clubhouse. It’s good.”