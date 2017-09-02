In need of a quarterback, Broncos reunite with Brock Osweiler

Assuming you didn’t donate them to a local thrift store, you might want to break out those Brock Osweiler jerseys.

In light of recent events and roster cuts, which included the Cleveland Browns cutting Osweiler ahead of the 53-man roster limit deadline, as well as the Denver Broncos waiving quarterback Kyle Sloter, rumors began surfacing that an Osweiler-Broncos reunion might be in the works.

Those rumors were later confirmed to carry some weight to them:

Can confirm the #Broncos are signing former #Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler. It will provide a little break on the $16M guarantee — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 2, 2017

The stunning and sudden turn of events adds to the excitement and drama that the Broncos’ offseason has become so far. The Osweiler situation has been complicated, and most fans still remember his exit from the Mile High City.

Most remember Osweiler as the second-round draft pick in 2012 out of Arizona State University who sat behind legend Peyton Manning for the first three seasons of his career.

When Manning went down with an injury during the 2015 season, Osweiler finally got his chance to play and took charge of the Broncos’ offense. He played well until the Broncos’ final game of the regular season, where he was benched in favor of the aging Manning.

The rest is history: Manning (and the Broncos’ defense) lead the team to a Super Bowl victory with Osweiler on the bench. In the subsequent offseason, Osweiler declined talks with the Broncos, turning down a contract extension to remain with the team, and instead signed a 4-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Osweiler struggled in his first year as a starter with the Texans and was traded to the Cleveland Browns. With the Browns set to head into 2017 with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, Osweiler and his massive contract became expendable.

Now, with the Broncos in need of a quarterback with Paxton Lynch set to miss time this season with a shoulder injury, a reunion appears to be in the works. The team is set to sign him once his release from the Cleveland Browns becomes official.

To what extent Osweiler will have the opportunity to earn playing time or compete for the starting job is unknown. Stay tuned; this drama is sure to heat up as the start of the 2017 season draws closer.