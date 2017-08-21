In order to prove the doubters wrong, Trevor Siemian has to…

Despite winning the starting quarterback job for the second time in as many years, Trevor Siemian still has more than his share of doubters. Plug his name into any social media site’s search engine and you’ll find them – quickly.

From his uninspiring college tenure at Northwestern, to his propensity to check down, to his Hail Mary pass that fell short of the goal line against San Diego, the anti-Seimian crowd has plenty of ammo.

Siemian also has plenty of things going in his favor. He’s extremely intelligent (see Northwestern) and processes information quickly on and off the field. He protects the football (18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 2016). He’s a team leader (named an offensive co-captain midyear). And he’s twice beat out a first-round draft pick to claim the starting job.

As Siemian enters his second year as the Broncos’ starter, we asked the Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 afternoon crew what he needs to do in order to prove the doubters wrong. Here’s what they had to say.

Sean Walsh – Walsh & McBride, M-F 2p-4p

Win. It may sound overly simple, but at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to. I’m looking at this season totally differently with Siemian as the starter. This is easily a 10-win team this year. If Siemian can put them in position to win games, and stay healthy at the same time, there’s no reason to doubt him.

TJ McBride – Walsh & McBride, M-F 2p-4p

Convert on third down. Denver ranked 31st in the NFL last year on third-down conversions, behind only the Los Angeles Rams. Siemian has to keep the defense off the field and that starts with better third-down conversions.

Eric Goodman – Afternoon Drive, M-F 4p-6p

Winning is first and foremost, but he has to look better doing it. He doesn’t have to put up Peyton Manning-type numbers, but the offense has to look better than it did it 2016.

Les Shapiro – Afternoon Drive, M-F 4p-6p

From a numbers standpoint, he needs to improve his completion percentage. He completed just 59.5 percent of his passes in 2016, which ranked 25th in the league. He also needs to attack downfield more often. Most importantly, he needs to get them to the playoffs.

Dan Jacobs – The Final Verdict, M-Th 6p-8p

Making the playoffs is the most important thing. He was ‘the guy’ last year and they missed the playoffs. In a town where playoff are the expectation, he has to get them there. On top of that, he has to stay healthy and prove he can hold up through a 16-game season.