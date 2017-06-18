In the Noe: No need to swoon this June

For the past few years, the Rockies have started out the season hot, then promptly fell off the wagon a few months in. No matter how much PTSD fans may experience when they go on a bit of a losing streak, it’s nothing to worry about this year.

All good teams go on losing streaks in the six-month marathon that is the Major League Baseball regular season. No team is perfect. And this year, while the Rockies are by no means perfect, this is the closest they’ve been to pristine in 25 years of existence.

This year, for the first time in what seems like forever, the Rockies have a solid starting rotation. Behind the stylings of Antonio Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman and Kyle Freeland, there’s no need to fear the June swoon.

It’s the June boom now.

Traditionally, the Rockies’ style would be to completely fall off the wagon in June and continue that fall throughout much of the rest of the season. Entering Sunday’s series finale with the Giants, they were sitting at a 12-4 record for June this season, a mark that just further proves the dominance of this team.

That talent that the Rockies have been sowing for years now is coming to harvest, and Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon may finally be on track to earn the World Series title they deserve.

So when they go on a small losing skid like, say, the three straight games they dropped on the road last week, there’s no need to fret. From what I’ve seen time and time again this year, this team has what it takes to sustain their success for months to come. Besides, after going on a seven-game win streak just prior to that, they were overdue for a few losses.

Sure, there’s always going to be concern around whether the host of rookie pitchers can sustain their lethal nature until the later months of the season, but they’ve shown no signs of faltering yet.

And let’s face it; these are not the Rockies of old. While you may be thinking, “Oh, they always end up blowing it,” keep in mind that these guys are 45-26 after their third straight victory over the Giants on Saturday. That’s 19 games over .500, good enough for first place in a very competitive NL West, first in all of the National League, and second in all of baseball behind the Houston Astros.

My point? Calm down, Rockies fans. They’d need a meltdown of epic proportions to mess up the rest of their season. It’s not going to happen.

Have some faith.