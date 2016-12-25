The Denver Broncos are finished

By MHS Staff -
1

For the first time in half a decade, the Denver Broncos won’t be playing a meaningful game in January, let alone February.

Last season, the Denver Broncos defied all expectations — the Mile High Magic was in full effect — and ended the season lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Every time they looked to be down and out, they rebounded, pulled themselves out from the brink of destruction and found a way to bring home a victory. That was not the case in 2016.

In 2016, everything went wrong for the Denver Broncos, and after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 10-33, they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

While the defense gave up 21 points in the first quarter, they only allowed the Chiefs offense to score 12 in the final three. Per usual, the blame largely fell on the offense, which only managed to score 10 points all night.

Heading into the offseason, the question will be: Is Trevor Siemian the solution or the problem?

On Sunday, he was the problem:

Siemian finished the game with 183 yards on 40 percent completion, but even the numbers don’t do it justice.

While he wasn’t helped by Donald Stephenson (who had more penalties than you could count) or Devontae Booker (who fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter), he was completely ineffective, missing wide open receivers on critical third downs.

From top to bottom, it was a massive disappointment, and that included Gary Kubiak, particularly on a fake field-goal call that cost the Broncos three points.

Yes, the Broncos are 10 months removed from winning Super Bowl 50, but they’re going to have plenty of tough questions to answer this offseason, starting with with the quarterback position.

Unquestionably, though, this season will finish as a massive disappointment.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR