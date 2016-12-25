The Denver Broncos are finished

For the first time in half a decade, the Denver Broncos won’t be playing a meaningful game in January, let alone February.

Last season, the Denver Broncos defied all expectations — the Mile High Magic was in full effect — and ended the season lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Every time they looked to be down and out, they rebounded, pulled themselves out from the brink of destruction and found a way to bring home a victory. That was not the case in 2016.

In 2016, everything went wrong for the Denver Broncos, and after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 10-33, they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

While the defense gave up 21 points in the first quarter, they only allowed the Chiefs offense to score 12 in the final three. Per usual, the blame largely fell on the offense, which only managed to score 10 points all night.

Heading into the offseason, the question will be: Is Trevor Siemian the solution or the problem?

On Sunday, he was the problem:

Not making a QB change is inexcusable at this point. #Broncos #Siemian — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) December 26, 2016

If you have even a semi-functional offense this season, a repeat is well in play. But nope, had to go with patchwork o-line and Siemian. — Daniel Mohrmann (@DanMohrmann) December 26, 2016

Chiefs haven't scored since the first quarter and the Broncos are still down 11. That's primarily on Kubiak and Siemian. Pathetic. — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) December 26, 2016

This is NOT a recipe for success when your QB is TREVOR SIEMIAN! https://t.co/eKISffT1tA — Michael Jaycox (@MilkyMike) December 26, 2016

It's time for Paxton Lynch. For better or worse. Siemian isn't it, despite a screaming minority of delusional fans. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 26, 2016

#Broncos Siemian hasn't been good, but if he wouldn't have blocked better on that 3rd and 1, Denver would have had a 1st down. #sarcasm — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) December 26, 2016

This is why I laugh when the Siemian zealots trot that stupid "drops" excuse out. https://t.co/6LVW56o2DL — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 26, 2016

Someone defend Siemian's play… I'll wait here. — Josh Pennock (@JoshPennock) December 26, 2016

Siemian finished the game with 183 yards on 40 percent completion, but even the numbers don’t do it justice.

While he wasn’t helped by Donald Stephenson (who had more penalties than you could count) or Devontae Booker (who fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter), he was completely ineffective, missing wide open receivers on critical third downs.

From top to bottom, it was a massive disappointment, and that included Gary Kubiak, particularly on a fake field-goal call that cost the Broncos three points.

Brandon McManus doesn’t have the speed for THAT many yards https://t.co/sKaVe7gYgB pic.twitter.com/Tg8d3Kpsq9 — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) December 26, 2016

How many excuses will Kubiak have for this call? It was miserable. No ifs ands or buts https://t.co/JADFq63hDC — Michael Jaycox (@MilkyMike) December 26, 2016

Still can't get over how dumb that call was … #Kubiak — Michael Jaycox (@MilkyMike) December 26, 2016

Maybe Gary Kubiak called for a field goal and the Broncos’ special-teamers decided to just run a fake anyway. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 26, 2016

Don't give Gary Kubiak the nuclear codes, because every button he pushes is wrong. — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) December 26, 2016

Kubiak has been so bad this season. About the exact opposite of the coach he was last year. Pitiful. — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) December 26, 2016

Yes, the Broncos are 10 months removed from winning Super Bowl 50, but they’re going to have plenty of tough questions to answer this offseason, starting with with the quarterback position.

Unquestionably, though, this season will finish as a massive disappointment.