Jahlil Okafor to the Nuggets does make sense in one scenario

News swirled Saturday night that the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in trade talks surrounding big man Jahlil Okafor.

Source: Jahlil Okafor was informed that the 76ers have had trade talks with the Bulls, Pelicans, Blazers and Nuggets. Discussions ongoing. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 12, 2017

As it stands, the Nuggets have one of the best young big men in Nikola Jokic, meaning Okafor would again be shifted to a bench role, one of the driving reasons he wants out of Philly.

Now, the Nuggets are in a similar situation as the 76ers. They too have a big man who is looking for a change of scenery.

Jusuf Nurkic has been borderline non-existent in the Nuggets’ game plan since the new year which will likely yield trade.

A deal involving the two could make sense for both parties. Nurkic gets a new team and a new chance to prove himself, and Okafor comes to a place where he can look to rejuvenate his professional career.

Both players are still young with upside, which is attractive for any team. With that said, finding a team that can crack that potential and convert it into reality will be tough to find. Both players respectively have their issues, and they will certainly present obstacles for any team who brings them on board.

Nurkic’s bounce-back junior season has not gone as well as people thought it would. Nurkic lost his starting job early in the season and now virtually no role with this team other than to soak up minutes when Jokic gets in foul trouble or the Nuggets are depleted with injuries.

Nurkic is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest this season.

The 76ers are deep at the center position, leaving Okafor with inconsistent playing time While his game certainly has not transitioned well from college to the NBA there is certainly time to revive his career.

Philly has been pressing to off Okafor, as well as fellow big man Nearlens Noel.

Okafor is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Straight up, the trade is justifiable; however, if Philly wants more than Nurkic for Okafor, the Nuggets would be wise to walk away.

The future of Okafor is far too hazy for the Nuggets to give up other valuable assets, especially with Jokic looming as the franchise’s potential cornerstone down low.

With that said, it seems both teams have problems one another could solve, meaning the door on an Okafor to Denver trade is still open.