Jamaal Charles had Broncos Country excited, then scared, then excited

Jamaal Charles had effectively one half of live-action football to prove to the Broncos coaching staff that his right knee is healthy enough to continue his NFL career in Denver. Charles shined with his six first-half touches, averaging over six yards per carry on four carries and 7.5 yards per catch on two receptions.

In addition to Charles’ quality work with the ball in his hands, he also showed his veteran savvy as a pass blocker. On at least three occasions Charles picked up a blitzing pass rusher to by Trevor Siemian some time.

Charles had Broncos Country quite excited to see him flash the form he had used to carve up the Broncos for many years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Then he gave them quite the scare when he headed to the medical tent after making an awkward cut and taking a big hit on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.

The veteran went into the on-field concussion protocol tent and emerged a few minutes later with the trainer. He was evaluated and then cleared to return to the game. While concussions are certainly a very serious matter, Broncos Country was on edge wondering if it was a knee issue.

Charles bounced back on the very next possession, helping the Broncos produce a game-tying field goal drive to end the half.

By all accounts, it looks like Charles has booked his spot on the team and could be a dangerous complement to C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, not to mention rookie De’Angelo Henderson. The Broncos backfield is stacked, and Broncos Country can breathe a little easier after Charles’ productive night.

The team at MHS was keeping a close eye on Charles through the first half. Here’s what they had to say, along with some of our favorite follows on Twitter, as Charles’ night played out.

