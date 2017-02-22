Jamal Murray carrying Rising Stars Challenge success into Trick Shot Tuesday

Everything seems to be falling into place for the Denver Nuggets young star Jamal Murray. Coming out of his first NBA All-Star weekend, the rookie posted 36 points and 11 assists in the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge, along with being named the games MVP. The 19-year-old is the third Nugget ever to take home the award, joining the likes of Kenneth Faried (2013) and Carmelo Anthony (2005).

Arriving back in Denver, Murray and the rest of the team have returned to the normal practice schedule. Yet, they’re having some fun doing so.

Third time is the charm on Trick Shot Tuesday!#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/cPhzNawPmI — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 22, 2017

Murray has played in 56 games this season, averaging 8.9 points-per-game as well as 1.8 assists-per-game. The rising star out of University of Kentucky is proving to be a solid building block for the Nuggets, along with Nikola Jokic, who is the midst of his sophomore season.

The Nuggets are set to tip off Thursday, Feb. 23 against the Sacramento Kings, who will take the floor for the first time after trading All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.