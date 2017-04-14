Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia for all 82 games

Altitude’s Chris Dempsey reported that Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray played all 82 games this season with a sports hernia.

Despite sustaining this injury, the product out of Kentucky still put together a respectable rookie season. Murray averaged 9.9 points per game, 2.1 assists per game and shot 33.4 percent from three. Although the numbers aren’t overwhelming, he showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season.

Example: Murray took home the title of MVP for the NBA Rising Stars game during All Star Weekend, in which he posted 33 points.

With the Nuggets playoff dreams coming to an end after suffering a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Murray will have the entire off-season to rehab and rest. In that time, Nuggets fans will wait in anticipation, for the sophomore debut of the young star.