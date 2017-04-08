Jamal Murray sets career-high with 30 points against the Pelicans

A few things have seemed consistent as of late, that the Denver Nuggets are going to score a ton of points, they’ll be playing in a must-win and important game and also that they are most likely going to be playing against the New Orleans Pelicans. Okay, the last one not so much, but it feels like it as Friday night was no different, as they rolled over the Pelicans 122-106.

Friday’s game marked the third time in the last two weeks that the two teams played each other. Both times in Denver, New Orleans was without DeMarcus Cousins due to injury, but somehow Pelicans have seemed to play at their best sans their All-Star center.

The last time the two teams took to the Pepsi Center, it was New Orleans that was victorious, winning in front of the away crowd 115-90. This time, things were different. After a rather sluggish first half for the Nuggets, they picked things up in the second half to get the much needed win, the biggest reason: Jamal Murray.

Murray got his third start on the season with Jameer Nelson out (right calf strain) and made the best of his opportunity when his team needed him most.

“Jamal Murray had a terrific game,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “He played with great confidence, was very aggressive, got into a rhythm and for him to be out there as a starting guard and get 30 points and five assists and do so in an efficient manner, it was great to see from him.”

How efficient you ask?

Well, he scored his 30 points, which now sets a new career high on an impressive 10-of-14 shooting from the field; and those four misses all came from the 3-point line. It was his night, despite his assertions that it wasn’t.

“I didn’t shoot the ball well,” Murray said with a smile on his face, “I was 2-of-6 shooting.”

His coach had a different idea about the rookie’s game.

“When he hits one shot, he thinks it’s a heat check” said Malone, before saying “he has a confidence about him that most 19-year-olds don’t have at this level. He’s not afraid of the moment. He’s not afraid of the opportunity and he goes out there and plays with that swagger.”

After the game, Jamal Murray spoke on what freed him up on his big night.

“I’m just taking what the defense gives me.”

On top of him having a career night scoring there were a few highlight plays that got the Pepsi Center off of their feet.

If that wasn’t enough for you, I’m sure this one will do the trick.

Jamal Murray on Donatas Motiejunas in slow motion, good grief man this guy aint just a shooter 😳 pic.twitter.com/aY3Sqi7Dju — Heartbroken Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) April 8, 2017

Gary Harris had an impressive dunk of his own, one that many players not only spoke on but voted on. When Emmanuel Mudiay was asked about it, he said he’d side with Jamal Murray. Me too, me too.