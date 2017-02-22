Jeff Bridich remains mum on Carlos Gonzalez contract extension

While Carlos Gonzalez has expressed interest in signing a contract extension with the Rockies before his deal is up at the end of the season, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich has remained silent on the organization’s position.

According to Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post, the only communication that Gonzalez has received on the topic is to gauge his interest remaining with the team long-term.

“I felt like [Bridich] was trying to make sure where we were, in terms of whether I wanted to be here or not. But after that, there’s been zero talks,” Gonzalez said.

When Kiszla asked Bridich if the organization would be working towards an extension during the season, he refused to discuss the topic. As for Gonzalez, he’s going to take the same approach he always has.

“I’m not worried about it. I’m not thinking about it,” Gonzalez said. “I just know that I’m here. I don’t know where I’m going to be tomorrow, I don’t know where I’m going to be in a couple years.”