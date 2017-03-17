Jokic matches Robinson for most triple-doubles by a center in over 30 years

On Thursday night, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic messed around and got yet another triple-double. So where does that rank amongst all-time centers in a season? If one were to rank Jokic’s performances of late, he’s playing at least at the level of an Admiral.

The triple-double was Jokic’s fifth of the season. That mark tied the legendary San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson for the most by a center in a season in 34 years.

Against the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. The Nuggets would win the contest 129-114. The 22-year-old Serbian is averaging 16.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.