Gray, Rockies bullpen combine to shut out Braves in series finale

Things weren’t as easy this time around for the Colorado Rockies facing Mike Foltynewicz. In their last meeting, Aug. 16, the Rockies touched Foltynewicz for eight runs over 3.1 innings in a 17-2 rout. Jon Gray, who opposed Foltynewicz in that game, was even better on Sunday in the rematch. Gray and the Colorado bullpen combined to shut out the Braves, 3-0, to take the weekend series with Atlanta.

Gray (6-3, 4.18 ERA) worked six-plus scoreless innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven against two walks. He had traffic in all but one inning, but kept the Braves off the scoreboard and needed just 99 pitches to work into the seventh. Gray got some help from his battery mate, Tony Wolters, who threw out two baserunners in the game. He allowed a leadoff base hit in the inning, giving way to Pat Neshek. Ozzie Albies singled to put two on with no out, but Neshek buckled down to get a flyout to center and a double play to end the threat.

Mike Dunn worked a scoreless eighth, navigating a two-out walk to Freddie Freeman. Jake McGee retired the Braves in order in the ninth to earn his third save of the year.

Gerardo Parra continued to propel the Colorado offense, leading off the second inning with a single. He would move up to second base when Carlos Gonzalez took a base on balls, then come around to score on a double to left-center by Trevor Story. Entering the game, Parra had scored 13 runs in August, including two in a 7-6 win on Saturday. Despite allowing just one run in his five innings, Foltynewicz (10-10, 4.84) took the loss.

Parra again was the catalyst when Colorado put up their next markers. His single to lead off the sixth inning against reliever A.J. Minter set up a two-run home run by Mark Reynolds to stretch Colorado’s lead to 3-0.

Story tried to contribute again in the ninth with a leadoff double, but was stranded at third. The shortstop had four doubles in the three-game series with Atlanta.

The Rockies return home Monday for a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Jordan Zimmermann (7-11, 6.11) will start for Detroit. Antonio Senzatela (10-4, 4.52) gets the ball for Colorado.