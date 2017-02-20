Jorge De La Rosa joins the Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

Throughout their history, the Colorado Rockies have hardly been known for their pitching prowess. Now, they may have to see perhaps their most accomplished hurler throw for a division rival.

On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they had signed left-handed pitcher Jorge De La Rosa to a minor-league deal with an invitation to big league camp. Traditionally a starter during his career, the 35-year-old is expected to come out of the bullpen for the D-Backs.

De La Rosa heads to the desert after spending the last nine seasons with the Rockies. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (86), strikeouts (985), and his .585 winning percentage is the best for a Rockies starting pitcher.

In 27 games last season, De La Rosa posted a 8-9 record, with an ERA of 5.51. He has a career record of 101-84, with an ERA of 4.64.

De La Rosa was originally signed by the Diamondbacks out of Mexico in 1998, but never played for the club.