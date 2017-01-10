Kalem Reddix, 3-star wideout, de-commits from Colorado State

On Thursday, Colorado State lost defensive quality control coach Andrew Dodge. Then, on Monday, wide receiver commit Kalem Reddix announced via twitter he has decided to de-commit from the Rams.

Reddix, as he explains, is going to go the junior college route. Heading to Mississippi Gulf Community College rather than attending Colorado State.

For the Rams, it’s a big loss because they only had two receivers on the 2017 commitment list. Reddix, rated a 3-star by 24/7 Sports and Scout, is a 6’0”, 205-pound receiver out of St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He was recruited by offensive coordinator Will Friend and committed on Oct. 27, 2016.

The other receiver (who remains committed) is JUCO transfer Demarre Kitt, who committed on Oct. 23, and will be transferring from Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. Like Reddix, Kitt is a 3-star recruit and many are hoping he can have an immediate impact on the team.

Of course, there are a bevy of talented wideouts on the roster already, and with Kitt likely being able to contribute immediately, it could have helped Reddix change his mind.

Michael Gallup went from a junior college transfer who looked lost on the practice field and in games early in the season, to first-team All-MW receiver by the end of the year. Then, there’s Olabisi Johnson, a quiet wideout who enjoyed his most explosive game of the season in the Potato Bowl loss, with 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Those 265 yards were good enough to set CSU’s single-game record.

And don’t forget players like Detrich Clark, another JUCO transfer who is still learning the offense but became a factor on end-arounds, and true freshman Anthony Hawkins, as receivers who should take steps forward in their personal development in the offseason, as well.

Oh, and there’s another young man, former Tennessee wideout Preston Williams, who’s landing in Fort Collins this spring. Although he won’t be able to play this season, Williams will start practicing with the Rams in a few months time.

On Friday, during his end-of-year press conference, head coach Mike Bobo talked about Williams and how he will positively affect the team, specifically the wide receivers.

“He’s excited about coming here,” Bobo said of Williams, a 6’4” beast who was rated a 5-star receiver out of high school. “I know Preston really well from recruiting. The level of play, in spring ball, will pick up because of his talents and ability.”

So, while Reddix decided to de-commit, which hurts Colorado State’s 2017 class, the decision shouldn’t have much impact on the Rams receiving corps when the season kicks off in September against the rival Colorado Buffaloes.

And who will be throwing all those talented wideouts the football? As Bobo said Friday, it will be Nick Stevens.