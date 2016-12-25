Kansas City Chiefs, Dontari Poe embarrass the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have won five straight AFC West championships. Apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t take too kindly to that.

On Sunday, the Chiefs officially eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention, and they made sure to rub salt in the wound.

With under two minutes to go on third and goal from the 2-yard line, the Chiefs didn’t take a knee, call a run or play out the clock like most teams. No, instead they brought out Dontari Poe, a 346-pound defensive tackle, and had him throw a touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris.

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle… And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

Was it dirty? Was it cheap? Nope, but it was a clear message: We want to embarrass you.

And that’s exactly what the Chiefs did.