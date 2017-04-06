Kapri Bibbs and Bennie Fowler sign exclusive rights tenders

Running back Kapri Bibbs and wide receiver Bennie Fowler are back in the fold for the Denver Broncos, though they didn’t have all that much choice. On Thursday, the pair signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders to remain in the Mile High City (first reported by Cameron Wolfe).

Bibbs played in 12 games for the Broncos last season, rushing for 129 yards on 29 carries. The 24-year-old also added 75 yards and one touchdown on two receptions.

In 13 games last season, Fowler had 11 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old is most famous for catching the last pass of Peyton Manning‘s career (a two-point conversion in Super Bowl 50).

Both Fowler and Bibbs joined the Broncos as college free agents in 2104 after going undrafted. Both spent that campaign on the team’s practice squad that season. Fowler became a full-time NFLer in 2015, with Bibbs following suit last season.

Both of their deals will be for $615,000.