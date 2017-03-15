Kenneth Faried is closing in on a return from back injury

Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried has missed each of the teams last nine games due to lower-back pain. Faried participated in the team’s practice Wednesday afternoon and is officially listed as “questionable” for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Whether or not Faried plays tomorrow is still unknown and is dependent on how the big man feels in the morning, according to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

“He was able to go through practice today,” Malone said. “[His] first time really doing anything live in quite a while. He looked real good, he got tired quickly which is to be expected. The greatest challenge is going to be tomorrow morning when he wakes up … Depending on how he feels in the morning we will make a decision on tomorrow night.”

Denver is 6-3 during the nine games Faried has missed.

Faried is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nuggets this season.