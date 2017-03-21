Kevin Doyle set to represent Ireland in World Cup qualifier against Wales

Yet another member of the Colorado Rapids are in for a busy weekend. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran forward Kevin Doyle has been called up by the Republic of Ireland for Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Wales.

Ireland is currently leading Group D, posting three wins and one draw. They also have a friendly against Iceland on their docket, scheduled for March 28.

Doyle sat out the Rapids’ match against the New York Red Bulls on March 11 due to a head injury, but returned to play 90 minutes against Minnesota United FC last Saturday, registering two shots.

The 33-year-old Doyle has played in 62 career games for Ireland, scoring 14 goals. Mekeil Williams and Tim Howard are also set to be in uniform for WC qualifiers this weekend, representing Trinidad and Tobago and the United States, respectively.