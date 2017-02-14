Kevin Durant has a NSFW message for fan after loss to the Nuggets

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors at their own game. They drained 24 three-pointers to tie an NBA record en route to a 132-110 victory over the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

Needless to say, the Warriors weren’t happy with the result; and, as to be expected, Nuggets fans were elated. As such, the following exchange between Warriors star Kevin Durant and a Nuggets fan ensued.

If the playoffs started today, the Nuggets would indeed meet the Warriors as the eighth and first seeds, respectively. Would Denver get swept? Well, they just proved that they can beat Golden State in the regular season, but doing so in the playoffs is something else entirely.