Kubiak: “Everyone’s going that can go” against Raiders

Just because their season effectively ended on Christmas doesn’t mean the Broncos are taking Week 17 off. Head coach Gary Kubiak met with the media on Wednesday and told reporters, “everyone’s going that can go.”

News leaked earlier in the day that Trevor Siemian would be starting at quarterback, but that rookie Paxton Lynch would see the field against the Raiders.

“I think Trevor deserves the right – that’s what he’s done this year – to go back out there as our starter, but yet at the same time we want Paxton to leave the offseason with a few more snaps under his belt,” Kubiak said.

VIDEO: #Broncos Kubiak on his QB decision and what means down the road @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/JLVBgxeQUh — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 28, 2016

As far as the status of other players, it appears that anyone healthy enough to play will play. That means Matt Paradis, who has had ailing hips and will require surgery this offseason, will play. It also means that players out last week because of concussions – T.J. Ward, Virgil Green and A.J. Derby – will be back in the lineup, assuming they pass protocol.

Brandon Marshall missed last week’s game with a hamstring, but participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. Derby, Kayvon Webster, DeMarcus Ware and Derek Wolfe also did not participate, according to a team report.

Kubiak did acknowledge that there will be some roster moves to shore up positions where Denver is thin. The team made three signings earlier in the day, adding defensive end Iosia Iosia, receiver Hunter Sharp and offensive lineman Reese Dismukes to the practice squad.

Although Denver has been eliminated from postseason contention, there is plenty on the line in this game. The Raiders need to win to secure the AFC West and they can still snatch the No. 1 seed away from New England if the Patriots lose.

Denver would no doubt love to play spoiler to both. As Kubiak suggested, given their performance against Oakland the last time out, they can’t afford to rest anyone if they’re going to make that happen.