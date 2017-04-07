Kurt Hansen in Long Beach watching racers light it up

Kurt Hansen is back behind the wheel, covering the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge. Hansen is a storied broadcaster with Mile High Sports Radio, and has hit the road for the Pirelli broadcast team to cover the event.

The challenge kicked off on March 9 in St. Petersburg, Fla. The first Touring Car event will be May 14 at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va. Hansen and the Pirelli broadcast team will make the journey with the competitors across the country including: Canada, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Ohio, Utah and Texas.

Although Hansen has developed a successful broadcasting career, he began his passion with racing on the roadways. The California native put together a two-decade career as a professional driver where he was a member of the French Formula 3 AVIA team in 1986, claiming both the West Coast Formula Atlantic and Pacific Coast Racing Championship in 1991.

To catch Hansen’s coverage, check out his Facebook live stream, as well as the videos below of him in Long Beach, California.

Feature Image: Kurt Hansen/Twitter