Kyle Freeland dazzles in Major League debut

Colorado native Kyle Freeland made his Major League debut Friday afternoon in front of a sold out Coors Field crowd en route to the Colorado Rockies’ 2-1 home opening day victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The moment Freeland had been dreaming of for years had finally arrived, and it was everything he could have imagined and some.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Freeland said with a smile on his face. “It was a great day. [I’m] proud and happy to be here. I couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Freeland went on to hurl six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits while striking out six. His fastball was electric as expected, with his breaking pitches keeping hitters off-balance all afternoon.

“I thought all day Kyle was in a good spot,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He looked good. … All in all, six innings of really good work. … He pitched well, he really did. It’s a great one for him to kick off a Major League career. Extremely happy for him, extremely proud of the way he handled this last week with all the attention brought to this (debut). What an outing for Kyle, it was great to witness.”

The Rockies organization’s goal has been to acquire and develop young, promising talent since general manager Jeff Bridich took the helm. Freeland is the latest Rockies’ prospect to earn the call-up under Bridich, joining Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, and Antonio Senzatela as the core of Colorado’s new-look arsenal of arms.

“Part of the plan over the last three to five years has been to increase our talent level and our competitiveness in guys pushing up to the Major League level who are ready to accept those responsibilities of those challenges as young guys,” Bridich said.

The day was a momentous one for Freeland. That said, he was certainly happy to get all of the pressure off his back so he could refocus for the tasks ahead.

“Definitely,” Freeland said regarding if he was happy his debut had come and gone. “That’s part of it. The lead-up, the buildup, getting to the day and going through that day, that’s all a part of it. To have a successful day like I had today it was the cherry on top.”

Freeland’s dynamic is critical for the Rockies this season. In order to make room for him on the roster, Colorado was forced to designate Miguel Castro for assignment, one of the centerpieces in the Troy Tulowitzki trade. With that, the pressure will be on Freeland from the get-go to live up to the hype.

Overall, Friday’s start was certainly a great way for Freeland to start his Major League career.