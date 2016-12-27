Latest mock drafts have Broncos targeting OT or TE early

Heading into Week 17 of the 2016 season, we know two things: 1) The Denver Broncos will be drafting somewhere in the middle-third of the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, and 2) They desperately need help at both offensive tackle positions. Unfortunately, the 2017 draft class is being called one of the weakest in years for offensive linemen. So, what options does that give Denver in bolstering their beleaguered unit?

Here’s a quick look at what a few of the latest mock drafts say about where the Broncos will ultimately pick, and who might be on their radar. Surprisingly, not everyone has Denver targeting offensive line help in the first round.

19. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin The Broncos gave veteran left tackle Russell Okung a one-year “show me” type of deal but his play in Denver has thus far been just as inconsistent as it was in Seattle. Ramczyk has been one of this year’s most pleasant surprises, starring at left tackle for the Badgers after transferring from D-III UW-Stevens Point. The 6-6, 314-pounder is long and surprisingly agile, making him a potentially perfect fit in Gary Kubiak’s zone blocking scheme.

Ramczyk is the overwhelming choice for Denver (as you’ll see below), and one of only two first-round talents in this year’s class. CBS Sports expects Cam Robinson (Alabama) to go to Carolina at No. 9. That makes Ramczyk a hot commodity who could get snatched up earlier, if Denver isn’t careful. As the Broncos well know, good tackles are hard to find.

20. Denver Broncos Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama Given how much they struggled to defend Atlanta’s running backs as receiving threats out of the backfield in one of their losses this year, the Broncos should consider an inside linebacker early in the 2017 NFL Draft to properly replace Danny Trevathan. Fortunately for Denver, there are a couple of talented prospects at the position who are expected to be available in this range.

John Elway has only used his first pick in the draft once on the offensive side of the ball, moving up in 2016 to select Paxton Lynch. Walter Football thinks Elway could go back to his old habits of leaning on defense first by trying to shore up the MLB position that was weakened with the departure of Danny Trevathan, not to mention Brandon Marshall’s lingering injuries.

20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Broncos, they need to do a much better job of protecting him. This year’s offensive tackle class is one of the weakest in recent memory, but Ramczyk is the most consistent performer I’ve seen in this year’s group.

Draftwire/USA Today thinks even though Cam Robinson will still be on the board for Denver at 20, they’ll opt for Ramczyk, who has been more consistent. They have Robinson going to Seattle at No. 27 – interesting as both of those teams had Russell Okung as a starter over the past two years.

20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin (No Analysis)

Back in November, Bleacher Report had Denver picking No. 29 – behind Kansas City and Oakland – presumably as the winner of the AFC West. At the time their choice for Denver was safety Justin Evans out of Texas A&M. My, how things have changed in their latest mock.

Denver Broncos (No Draft Order Specified) Jake Butt, TE, Michigan Michigan has transformed overnight into a competitive school, it all starts with the success of the offense. A lot has to do with the complete play of Jake Butt, as he is a capable blocker with a set of hands that will benefit him at the next level. I love his willingness to attack linebackers at the next level, he always seems squared when blocking, and is the best tight end in the nation. Consecutive 500 yard seasons aren’t as easy for tight ends as it use to be, so Jake Butt could relish in the limelight for the Broncos. Denver loves the two-tight end sets, and haven’t really had a competitor like Butt at the position. He could be what the Broncos traded for in Vernon Davis a few seasons ago…but a lot better. The Broncos have been very reliant on the development of Paxton Lynch, trying their hardest to let him develop in their system before exposing him to Khalil Mack and Justin Houston of the dreaded AFC West. I think that Paxton will start next year as the permanent starter, the Broncos really needs that play-maker down the middle as a safety valve for Lynch. Butt can be what Jason Witten is to Dak Prescott, a weapon in the passing game, and a willing blocker. If anyone can make a butt of the defense (zinger), it’s Jake. Putting him into a system that fits, a team that really focuses on mismatches, could really benefit Jake Butt.

Tight end is certainly the No. 2 priority for Denver after offensive tackle, as Virgil Green never fully developed into a playmaking tight end and the verdict is still out on Jeff Heurerman, a 2015 draft pick who can’t seem to stay healthy. Butt has the versatility Denver needs in the passing game, while still providing help in the blocking game.

Sporting News (Published 12/22/16)

22. Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama Denver needs a feature tight end after losing Julius Thomas, and maybe even more so with Trevor Sieman/Paxton Lynch playing quarterback. Howard is a high-character, do-it-all tight end who can be the seam-stretching, elite option alongside Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Sporting News and Fox Sports are on the same page about the position Denver will be targeting, but not the player. Howard, who has 106 receptions and six touchdowns over four years for the Crimson Tide, is more of a downfield threat than Butt.