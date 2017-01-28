Lawyer confirms that Aqib Talib’s gunshot wound last summer was self-inflicted

If you are a fan of the Denver Broncos, the first thing that springs to your mind when you think of Aqib Talib is probably his stellar play during the 2016 season. Over the summer that was not the case, as he grabbed headlines after suffering a bullet wound in Dallas.

Now, as had been previously rumored, it has been confirmed that Talib did indeed shoot himself in the incident. On Friday, 9News revealed that Talib’s lawyer confirmed their report that stated that the wound was self-inflicted, in a letter to Dallas police.

The incident occurred on June 5. Talib was admitted to a Dallas-area hospital with a bullet wound to the calf. The injury did not cause him to miss any games in 2016; a season that saw Talib named a First-Team All-Pro.

The NFL is still reviewing the incident. It is possible that Talib could face a suspension if they determine that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.