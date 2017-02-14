After long wait, Jeremy Smith finally poised to make his NHL debut

Some things are simply worth waiting for.

Such is the case for Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jeremy Smith. Recalled from the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last week, the 27-year-old is poised to make his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night.

It has been a long road for Smith. Selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round (54th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, he has been recalled by many teams, including the Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and a couple of times by the Avalanche this season, but has yet to see any game action.

“You’re always ready for the game,” Smith told ColoradoAvalanche.com back in December. “For me, it’s just another game. I’ll prepare myself the same way for the last eight years as a pro. If it comes, it comes. If not, just keep working on my game to get better every day.”

In the midst of his first season in the Avalanche organization, Smith has played in 17 games for the Rampage. He has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .911, with a record of 5-8-1. In his professional career, he has played in 265 AHL contests and 43 in the ECHL.