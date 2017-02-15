A look at the Colorado school prospects invited to NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the players that will be participating in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. Though Christian McCaffrey will likely be the name that gets the most attention locally, there are also seven players from Colorado programs that will be in Indianapolis to run through drills.

Here’s a look at the seven players from Colorado schools that are participating:

Air Force:

Jalen Robinette, WR: Though he may not be a household name, Robinette might possess the most raw talent of anybody invited from Colorado. At 6’3″, 220 pounds, he has the ideal frame for a wide receiver. He excels at jump balls and has all the skills you would look for, but, coming out of Air Force’s option attack, he is extremely raw and could take time to develop.

Colorado:

Chidobe Awuzie, CB: The shutdown corner in CU’s vaunted secondary, Awuzie could be the first of the seven to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. Awuzie has great feet and is hard to fool in coverage. His issues lie in his tackling and his ability to recover when beat by a move.

Sefo Liufau, QB: If you were to draft someone just on his intangibles, Liufau would be your guy. He commands respect, he’s tough and he’s competitive. Unfortunately, his mechanics, accuracy and timing are all a little rough.

Tedric Thompson, FS: Thompson is smart, has great ball skills and will excel in coverage. The biggest knocks on him are a lack of strength and physicality. Still, has enough talent to get a shot at the next level.

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB: The highest-graded member of CU’s secondary, Witherspoon is raw, but talented. He never backs down from a challenge in coverage, as his 20 passes defensed was the second-best total in the nation. Against the run however, he struggles mightily.

Colorado State:

Kevin Davis, LB: He loves to operate around the line of scrimmage and will pile up tackles. The issue with with Davis is how he tackles. He does not initiate contact, instead letting carriers come to him. A passive approach and lack of strength may prevent him from succeeding at the next level.

Hayden Hunt, P: Hunt’s punts are high, long and accurate. In 2016, he dropped 24 punts inside the 20-yard-line, with only one touchback. He was almost as good last season, with 22 inside the 20 with two touchbacks.