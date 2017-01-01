LOOK: Denver Broncos wish Gary Kubiak well on his way out

Gary Kubiak coached the Denver Broncos to a 24-6 win in his final game as an NFL head coach, and his players made sure the coach was going out with a “W” even if they weren’t going to the playoffs.

Kubiak told his players postgame in an emotional locker room scene that Sunday’s win over the Raiders would be his last – although most players knew pregame, as news had leaked early Sunday morning that Kubiak would be hanging them up for health reasons at season’s end.

After the players had delivered on their end of the deal to send Kubiak out a winner, they took to social media to wish their coach well in retirement. Here’s some of the top tweets from the Broncos themselves about their head coach riding off into the sunset.

Shout out to coach Kub! Great coach even better man. It was an honor to play for you! pic.twitter.com/3JUKC4bszo — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 2, 2017

Appreciate you coach kub! Thank you for everything! #SB5️⃣0️⃣champs pic.twitter.com/b6C1GnkKXE — Bennie Fowler (@b_fowler13) January 2, 2017

Also great way to send kub out with a win! — Bennie Fowler (@b_fowler13) January 2, 2017

I love how this team finished strong.Going to miss Kubiak. Taught me so much. #BroncosUp #WeStillBelieveInUs — Corey Nelson (@C_Ne7son) January 2, 2017

Thank You God for another season, great to send Kub off with a W vs the Raiders. I can't thank him enough for drafting me here. #Broncos — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) January 2, 2017

Didn't finish the season where we wanted to but finished with the W for Kub ! Much love to #BroncosCountry see y'all next year ! — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) January 2, 2017

Good team win had send Kubes off right . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 2, 2017

Love Coach Kubiak! Blessings to the legend — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) January 2, 2017