LOOK: Denver Broncos wish Gary Kubiak well on his way out

By MHS Staff -
27

Gary Kubiak coached the Denver Broncos to a 24-6 win in his final game as an NFL head coach, and his players made sure the coach was going out with a “W” even if they weren’t going to the playoffs.

Kubiak told his players postgame in an emotional locker room scene that Sunday’s win over the Raiders would be his last – although most players knew pregame, as news had leaked early Sunday morning that Kubiak would be hanging them up for health reasons at season’s end.

After the players had delivered on their end of the deal to send Kubiak out a winner, they took to social media to wish their coach well in retirement. Here’s some of the top tweets from the Broncos themselves about their head coach riding off into the sunset.

