LOOK: Dinger finds the end zone with strong power

It’s all for fun and games as the mascots battled the Broncos at halftime during the Denver Broncos fourth and final preseason game. The mascots tightened up the cleats and battled the Broncos, the kid Broncos that is.

But for Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger, he was all business late in the scrimmage as he barreled his way into the end zone.

The Broncos help out with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver as players participate in events and most recently, helped out local area kids get ready for the school year.

7️⃣ Broncos players helping 2️⃣5️⃣ @BGCMetroDenver Club Kids getting ready for the school year at @MyKingSoopers! 📚📓🖍✏️#BeAChampion pic.twitter.com/zoviNBeXcV — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) July 24, 2017

In the end, the Broncos, kids, mascots and all had a great time and remain a big family of smiling, happy faces.