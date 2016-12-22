LOOK: Kenyon Martin responds to George Karl’s comments

If you’re going to throw fire, you better expect some fire headed back your way, too.

This morning, the New York Post released a couple excerpts from former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl’s new memoir, Furious George. In those excerpts, he ripped several former Nuggets stars, including Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin.

He even went so far as to say that part of the reason why Melo and Martin struggled as players was because they grew up without fathers.

“Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote.

Understandably, Martin wasn’t happy with Karl’s words, and he said as much and more on Twitter.

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Karl famously didn’t get along with his star players, and it’s clear the feeling was mutual. Others spoke out about his book, too.

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016

I had some good Denver Nuggets Teammates. That dude is old and unhappy with himself. — ReggieEvans30 (@ReggieEvans30) December 22, 2016

And all this is without the book having even been released yet. Karl must have expected a harsh response from his former players, and this is likely to be just the start.

