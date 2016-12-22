LOOK: Kenyon Martin responds to George Karl’s comments

MHS Staff
If you’re going to throw fire, you better expect some fire headed back your way, too.

This morning, the New York Post released a couple excerpts from former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl’s new memoir, Furious George. In those excerpts, he ripped several former Nuggets stars, including Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin.

He even went so far as to say that part of the reason why Melo and Martin struggled as players was because they grew up without fathers.

“Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote.

Understandably, Martin wasn’t happy with Karl’s words, and he said as much and more on Twitter.

Karl famously didn’t get along with his star players, and it’s clear the feeling was mutual. Others spoke out about his book, too.

And all this is without the book having even been released yet. Karl must have expected a harsh response from his former players, and this is likely to be just the start.

(Featured Image courtesy of David Zalubowski/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

