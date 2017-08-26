LOOK: Sights and sounds from the Colorado State Stadium opener

The Colorado State Rams opened their brand-new on-campus stadium on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers.

It was a day filled with excitement, energy and enthusiasm on the field and off as CSU brought football back to campus for the first time in 50 years.

The team at MHS, along with our partners at USA Today Sports Images and CSU, were at the big game, capturing the sights and sounds.

Rams fans of all ages were decked out in green and gold…

The sculpture outside Gate 1 looked fantastic backlit by a perfect Colorado morning…

Fans were piling into the stadium early to get a first look at their new digs…

But plenty were outside tailgating, doing so on campus for the first time since 1967…

Former CSU Head Coach Sonny Lubick, after whom the stadium’s field is named, was on the sideline pregame…

The crowd went wild when the Rams took the field for the first time...

The view from the field was just as impressive…

The house was packed for kickoff, with fans striping the stadium in green and white…

OSU’s Timmy Hernandez scored the first points in the new stadium, a 39-yard pass from Jake Luton…

After Oregon State took an early lead, Izzy Matthews scored the first CSU touchdown in the new stadium…

Dalyn Dawkins gave the Rams a 14-10 lead with this swing pass, seen from field level…

In addition to being the grand opening for the stadium, it was also Military Appreciation Day at Colorado State…

Tre Thomas got a big sack on Beavers QB Jake Luton in the second quarter…

With temperatures in the 90s, players like offensive lineman Jackson McCullough were finding ay way they could to beat the heat…