Malik Beasley sent to the Skyforce for the sixth time this season

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets got a huge win over the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. One familiar face on the team’s bench wasn’t around to see it however. Prior to the game, guard Malik Beasley was assigned to the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League.

Trips to Sioux Falls are nothing new to Beasley. In fact, this marks the sixth time the rookie has been demoted to the NBADL. In 12 games (eight starts) for the Skyforce, he has averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.30 steals in 30.8 minutes.

Selected 19th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft, Beasley has struggled to find a spot in the rotation with Denver. Yn 19 games for the Nuggets, he has averaged 2.6 points in 4.7 minutes.