Malone’s technical foul costs Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks

The 6-foot-10 Nikola Jokic had just received his sixth and final foul in the fourth quarter.

The good thing? The Denver Nuggets were up 108-104 with 42 seconds remaining in the game and it looked as if Denver would win its fourth consecutive home game. All they would have to do is hold on just a bit longer.

The bad thing? Thabo Sefolosha was headed to the free throw line. But the contest got more wild on the play.

Head coach Michael Malone said something out of line to the referee or in the referee’s vicinity. The momentarily lapse in judgment resulted in a technical foul that allowed Dennis Schroeder to go to the free throw line and pull the Atlanta Hawks within striking distance.

Sefolosha sunk both of his free throws.

Atlanta now trailed 108-107 and had all of the momentum.

After the free throws, Wilson Chandler got the ball and shot a floating jump shot that missed. Atlanta got the rebound and Schroder drove to the rim. He missed a layup attempt, which lead to Emmanuel Mudiay diving out of bounds and attempting to call a timeout, a call he did not receive.

Hawks ball.

Pandemonium ensued as Denver played hard-nosed defense for almost the entire shot clock but there was miscommunication that lead to Paul Millsap being fouled by Darrell Arthur. Millsap would go on to make both free throws and the Hawks would take a 109-108 lead.

With six seconds left in the game it would be Chandler to take the final shot, a running jump shot that came up short, game over.

Following the game, coach Michael Malone spoke on the technical foul.

”Obviously, the technical was a big play. I apologized to our team,” Malone said. ”I did not realize what I said was something you could get a technical for. I think it’s a slightly ridiculous call, considering the time and score of the game.”

Wilson Chandler was asked about Malone’s technical foul after the game he sided with his head coach stating that he is with his coach 100%. He went on further to say,

“I really don’t have an opinion on it.” Chandler said, “Coaches make mistakes just like we make mistakes.”