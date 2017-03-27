Mammoth acquire defenseman Brad Self from the Bandits

The Colorado Mammoth upgraded their transition game on Monday, adding defenseman Brad Self from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for defenseman Creighton Reid and a fourth-round pick ahead of the NLL trade deadline.

Self is the reigning NLL Transition Player of the Year and an All-Pro. The 36-year-old has 88 goals, 160 assists and 858 loose balls in 135 career NLL games.

“We’re bringing the reigning Transition Player of the Year, and an NLL champion, back to Colorado,” said Dan Carey, Mammoth director of player personnel. “Brad adds a veteran presence – he’ll lead by example on and off the floor with his work ethic and preparation.”

This will mark Self’s second stint with the Mammoth, with whom he played in 2004-05. He then spent five seasons playing professional hockey in Germany. He was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the eighth round (235th overall) of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft.

With the acquisition of Self, the Mammoth now have the last two Transition Players of the Year. Defenseman Joey Cupido took home the award in 2015.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Mammoth.