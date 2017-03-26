Mammoth ‘Lacrosse Out Cancer’ in victory over Rush

The Colorado Mammoth took the field Saturday night to not only battle the Saskatchewan Rush, but to “Lacrosse Out Cancer.” While the fight against cancer still continues, the Mammoth put away the Rush in a 14-11 win.

It’s a sad reality that an evil such as cancer has affected so many people. With a dedication to find a cure, the Mammoth sported jerseys, helmets and held auctions in-game to benefit cancer awareness.

The Mammoth put on an offensive clinic in the first half, scoring seven goals in the second quarter to take a commanding lead into halftime, powered by a first half hat trick from fan favorite Jeremy Noble. He finished with four goals and three assists and a game-high seven points.

However things took a turn in the third quarter, as the Rush scored seven goals of their own, tying the game at the end of the quarter. Jacob ”The Rooster” Ruest netted the eventual game winner at 5:14 in the fourth to give the Mammoth the lead for good. Callum Crawford added an insurance dagger to wrap it up, finishing with three goals and three assists. He also hit a career milestone in the game, recording his 500th career assist.

These helmets are AMAZING!! Thank you to the kids at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children 😊#BraceYourself pic.twitter.com/R94k1dN5c6 — Colorado Mammoth (@MammothLax) March 24, 2017

Sporting helmets designed by kids at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. Players also wore jerseys with special dedications to individuals they were playing for. At halftime, a featured video honored supporters, fighters and survivors and kept everyone in their seat, bringing tears to many.

With the win, the Mammoth improved to 8-2 when scoring 10+ goals and closed the gap between them and the division leading Saskatchewan Rush in the West division standings.

Only four games remain in the regular season for the Mammoth, who hit the road for Georgia when they take on the Swarm next weekend and return home on April 15th against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Mammoth/Twitter